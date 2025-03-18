ISLAMABAD : Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Asim Malik on Tuesday reached Parliament House to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The meeting is being held under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also reached parliament to attend the meeting.

The governor and chief minister of Balochistan, KP governor and IGs of all four provinces also reached Parliament House. All 38 members of the federal cabinet are also participating in the meeting. Headed by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 16 members of the PPP, two members of the PML-Q, Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Senator Jan Muhammad of the National Party, Ijaz-ul-Haq of the PML-N are also participating in the meeting.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq delivered the opening remarks and welcomed the participants. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will address the participants. After the briefing by the IB (Intelligence Bureau) DG, Bilawal and other parliamentary leaders will express their views.