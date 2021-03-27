LAHORE :Keeping in view the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, the provincial government has hinted at a complete lockdown, which will be decided in the NCOC meeting.

Talking to media, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, said that the smart lockdown imposed by the government was not being taken seriously by the people, after which complete lockdown will be the only solution. The final decision will be taken at the NCOC meeting, she added.

She said that if the citizens do not follow SOPs then government will have to take strong measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it is our constitutional and legal responsibility to protect the lives of the people. It is commendable that the PPP has canceled the rally due to increasing Coronavirus cases, she added.

Talking about politics, the SACM said that the politics of PPP has been linked with opposition to the royal family since day one.