ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said that the government has evolved a comprehensive mechanism to bring down prices of essential commodities and ensure their sufficient availability across Pakistan. Briefing media in Islamabad about the decisions taken in today s meeting of the federal cabinet, he said that this issue will be resolved soon. Shibli Faraz said sufficient stock of wheat is present in the country to meet requirements of the people whereas public and private sectors had been allowed to import the commodity and sufficient stock has arrived in the country and more is coming. He welcomed recent decision of the Sindh Government to release wheat as the step will help control prices of the vital staple food of the people.

Rejecting the impression that Pakistan International Airline s Roosevelt Hotel in New York has been sold out, the Minister said Pakistan has paid the liabilities of the hotel worth 1,28, 000 US dollars and acquired it full ownership. He said the cabinet was informed that PIA has successfully increased its revenue. Replying to a question, the Minister said Tiger Force comprises volunteers who play their role in times of need. He regretted opposition s criticism on the Tiger Force. Responding to another question, Syed Shibli Faraz said any gathering of the opposition is not a worrisome matter for the government and we are busy in our routine activities. He said the rejected politicians with no future are trying to hide their corruption, hence they do not want a stable government and economic development in Pakistan