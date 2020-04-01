Govt ensuring effective steps on emergency basis for safety from coronavirus: Dr. Zafar

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says the government is ensuring effective steps on emergency basis for safety from coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said a 30-bed facility for coronavirus patients is available at PIMS Islamabad, and another eighty beds will be added to the hospital in the next fifteen days. The Special Assistant said twelve beds each have been allocated for coronavirus patients at Polyclinic Hospital and Capital Hospital Islamabad while Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad is being specified for coronavirus.

He said quarantine facility has been established at various buildings and isolation rooms have also been arranged at different private hospitals in the federal capital as well