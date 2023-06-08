ISLAMABAD: The federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which will be revealed on Friday, is expected to include an increase in employee pay and pensions.

According to sources, the finance bill calls for a 20% rise for employees in grades 17 and up and a 30% rise for those in grades 1 through 16.

They added that a 15 to 20 percent increase in pensions for retired government workers had been recommended, along with a planned pension budget of Rs780 billion.

According to sources, the federal cabinet will officially approve the pay raises and pension increases tomorrow, June 9.