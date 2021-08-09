ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said the government is emphasizing on the use of technology to ensure transparency in the elections.

In a statement on Monday, he said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are the best source for election transparency.

He said the next elections can be conducted on the EVMs if the government and the opposition parties reach a consensus.

Fawad Chaudhary asked the opposition parties to take their decision after reviewing the EVMs.

The information minister said the EVMs meet all the conditions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said the use of Electronic Voting Machines will reduce the possibility of rigging besides these will ensure immediate results.