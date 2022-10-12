By District Reporter

CHAKWAL: Senior journalist Khawaja Babar Salim Mehmood said on Wednesday that at present around 32 provincial and ten federal departments are working in Chakwal district. After receiving the salary from the taxes, they should create convenience for the people and solve the problems of the people on a priority basis, but the situation is that every department’s effort and desire is to obstruct the legitimate activities of the people while taking bribes and illegal activities. Things are being done in a minute and that is why people are grinding in the mill of misery with each passing day. District Council Chakwal and Municipal Committee Chakwal are earning lakhs of rupees from their owned shops but the situation is that there are so many irregularities and irregularities and the government treasury is being drained of lakhs of rupees. A star hotel to be set up in the district complex, the rent of which was fixed at Rs 56,000 per month in 2017 through auction, has been closed for the past five years and its security has been returned to the successful bidder, and so far a large shop (A grant of more than three lakh rupees has been given to District Council Chakwal from Hotel. He was speaking live from Chakwal Press Club Studio. Zulfiqar Mir, the host of the program, said that if the district administration ensures the supply of things to the people only at the fixed prices, the people can get a lot of relief. While the market committee issues the price list of vegetables and fruits on a daily basis, but unfortunately, none of the carriers, shopkeepers and traders are willing to sell vegetables and fruits at these prices, serious measures are needed in this regard. Senior journalist Khawaja Daniyal Saleem said that at present there is a situation of Andhernagari Chopt Raj in the country, 500 years ago during the reign of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, when the ruler in Sehun was increasing the oppression of the people every day, Shahbaz Qalandar gave him a warning message. But when he did not stop, Shehbaz Qalandar turned his limbs upside down and the palace of ruler Chopt was turned upside down and from that time this proverb Andher Nagri Chopt Raj is famous and Pakistan also needs a Qalandar like Lal Shahbaz now. Senior Journalist Raja Iftikhar Ahmad said that the prices of petrol have decreased but it is forbidden for any transporter to reduce the fare by even a penny, while the transport fares are being increased with each passing day. He demanded the Regional Transport Authority to come out on the roads and curb the transporters and bind the transporters as per the rent chart set by the government. Taj Mohammad Linga participated as an observer on this occasion.