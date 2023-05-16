Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, made decrease in price of petroleum products official on Monday.

For the next 15 days, he indicated, these pricing will remain the same. Diesel has been reduced by Rs30 per litre, light diesel by Rs12, and kerosene oil by Rs12 per litre. Petrol was cut by Rs12 per litre.

The price of petrol would therefore be reduce by Rs12 starting at 12 p.m. tonight for the following 15 days, Mr Dar added, making the new price of petrol Rs270.

He claimed that after reducing Rs. 30, diesel will now cost Rs. 258. After being decreased by Rs12, kerosene oil will now cost Rs164.07, and the cost of light diesel oil would drop by Rs12 to Rs152.69 per litre.

He asked the transport department to implement the new rates in order to relieve the suffering of the people.