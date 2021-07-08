ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that the government has decided to register all foreigners coming to Pakistan.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad, he said there is no record of thousands of foreigners, who entered the country during the last seventy years.

Sheikh Rashid said that a strategy is being prepared for stranded Pakistanis at Torkham Border. He said the issue of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be decided by the federal cabinet in its next meeting.

Sheikh Rashid said the government will take strict actions against narcotics at large scale.

Refering to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) polls, Sheikh Rashid said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in AJK.

Sheikh Rashid said he will be accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on his election campaign in AJK. He said that people will vote for PTI in next general election as well adding that the government needed to improve its performance.