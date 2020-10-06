Govt decides to issue new SOPs related to wedding halls, restaurants

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to issue new SOPs related to wedding halls and restaurants in the wake of Coronavirus. Talking to a private channel, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that in the first phase, SOPs related to marriage halls would be issued on Wednesday, number of citizens and working hours would be fixed in marriage halls. He said that in the second phase, SOPs related to restaurants would be issued, seating capacity in restaurants, necessary use of masks and restriction on working hours would be mandatory. On the other hand the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday was apprised that noncompliance of mask wearing and social distancing may give rise to disease spread. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the NCOC daily situational brief held here. Asad Umar said that monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures were important. “Wearing of Face Masks is the key to control disease spread.” Asad Umar said winter spike could be avoided with standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance. He noted that marriage halls and restaurants were turning into major centers for disease spread. The NCOC also appreciated education sector for their efforts in adherence to follow health guidelines and protocols. NNI