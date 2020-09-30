Govt decides to expedite steps for Nawaz Sharif’s return

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to use all legal means to bring former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif back from the United Kingdom during a federal cabinet meeting. In the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, various aspects have been considered to bring Nawaz Sharif back. In this regard, the task has been assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). This important decision was taken at a meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sources said that the statement of the league leaders was also considered in the cabinet. Talking during the meeting, the federal ministers expressed their indignation and said that instead of admitting the mistake, the league leaders were making the institutions controversial. On the Prime Minister s directive, the federal government has decided to write a letter to the British government once again for the return of Nawaz Sharif. NNI