ISLAMABAD : The government has decided to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week from Friday 12 Rabiul Awwal (October 30) to next Friday 18 Rabiul Awwal (November 6). Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri proposed to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week in the cabinet meeting to which Prime Minister agreed and issued directions to prepare final plan to observe the week in befitting manner.

All the provinces will also celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week as per the instructions of the federal government. Earlier, the Federal Cabinet, while taking strong exception to the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and hurting the sentiments of billions, Tuesday said disrespect for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was intolerable and unacceptable for any Muslim.

The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, also condemned in the strongest terms the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron that hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that every available forum would be used for effective representation of the sentiments of Muslims regarding the blasphemous caricatures. In this regard, the reservations of Pakistani nation as well as Muslim Ummah would be conveyed to the world through the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Cabinet said. NNI