ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday said the government is committed to engage the International Monitoring Fund (IMF) to broaden the economic development in the country.

He said this while talking to IMF County Representative for Pakistan Teresa Daban Sanchez who made farewell courtesy call on him. She was accompanied with Esther Perez Ruiz newly appointed IMF country representative in Pakistan, said a press release.

The minister welcomed the appointment of Ruiz in Pakistan and conveyed well wishes to outgoing resident representative Teresa Daban. During the interaction, the sides exchanged views on economy of Pakistan in post-pandemic situation.

The minister highlighted the government’s endeavors to develop a long-term sustainable and viable economic plan to address issues pertaining to the fiscal and monetary situation in Pakistan.

Teresa lauded the efforts of government of Pakistan to curb the negative impact of the pandemic through well-timed monetary and exchange rate policies. She also commended Pakistan’s response to the health and economic crisis amidst the pandemic and said the vital economic reforms needed to achieve the sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.