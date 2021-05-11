LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced priority vaccination for the journalists across the province. According to details, the Punjab chief minister directed authorities concerned to make arrangements for the vaccination of journalists against coronavirus. He also accepted the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control.

In this regard, the chief minister has directed the health department to review arrangements regarding the establishment of vaccination centers in press clubs. In a statement, CM Buzdar said that the vaccinations will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that COVID vaccination centers in Punjab will remain closed on the first and 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The minister said all the vaccination centers across Punjab are currently operational and masses are being vaccinated against the pandemic. Dr Yasmin said after strict adherence to the COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs), vaccination is 2nd most important step to take.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan continues to record a gradual decline in new COVID-related new infections and positivity rate.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,084 new infections emerged when 38,883 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases after a decline was recorded at 7.93%, the NCOC said.