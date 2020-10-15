ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government has allowed the opposition parties to hold the public gathering in Gujranwala.

In a video message, Shibli Faraz challenged the opposition parties to fill the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala. He said that protests are democratic right of every political party but they should refrain from holding the gathering on the roads as it will cause inconvenience to the public. He said the Standard Operating Procedures should be followed at the place of public meeting. The Minister said the opposition have got united to save the plundered amount. He said the government will not come under any pressure through such tactics of the opposition. On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, has been allowed to hold public meeting at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala on October 16.

The decision was taken after a marathon meeting between district administration and central leadership of the PDM. According to sources a 28-point agreement was reached between the district administration and PDM leaders for the opposition parties’ public meeting in the city. Sources informed that the PDM public meeting will be held from 3:00pm to 12:00midnight. It was also agreed during the meeting that standard operating procedure (SOPs) formed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be strictly followed during the public meeting. NNI