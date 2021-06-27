LAHORE: Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar met deputy governor of Namangan region of Uzbekistan along with the 14 members delegation consisting deputy ministers of Investment and foreign trade departments, senior officials and top businessman of Namangan region. The meeting took place in Governor House Lahore, both parties agreed to promote cooperation in trade, economy, and culture and in other areas of common interest.

Details revealed that the Inamov Okibjon deputy governor of Namangan region of Uzbekistan, Abdullayev Nodirbek from ministry of investment and foreign trade, Muzaffar Abdug from ministry of economic development and other officials joined the meeting in Governor House Lahore. Pakistani businessmen Mian Ahsan , Talat Mehmood, Anwar A Ghani, Anjam Nisar, Azmat Saeed, Awais Rauf , Fawad Mukhtar and other also Joined the meeting as well. Uzbek delegation expressed interest to invest in Pakistan in various sectors and lauded govt. efforts to facilitate foreign investors.Talking to delegation Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that both Pakistan and Uzbekistan has long and deep historical cultural ties, both countries are getting closer and closer with passage of time.

Railway corridor from Uzbekistan to Afghan city Mazar Sharif and Peshawar is a historical project. Through this project economic routes to China and Europe can be linked he added. Governor Punjab welcomed the Uzbek investor’s keen interest to invest in different sectors of Pakistan. Governor Punjab said that cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in trade, economy and energy need to be strengthened; all foreign investors intending to invest in Pakistan will be provided with all facilities and security he added. Deputy Governor of Namangan region of Uzbekistan Inamov Okibjon said that our investors have already put investment in Pakistan and we will increase this further. Uzbek govt. is cooperating with Pakistan in health and education sector. Tourism and cultural ties are being extended. Deputy Governor of Namangan region applauded Pakistan’s govt. efforts to tackle corona crises.