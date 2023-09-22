Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori has predicted that the value of the US dollar will fall below 250 rupees against the Pakistani rupee.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Kamran Tesuri said that Karachi is occupied by various mafias but we all remain silent spectators.

He said that the brothers of Jamaat-e-Islami have appreciated our IT program, and we will also take the help of Jamaat-e-Islami in the IT program.

On the question regarding the improvement of the Pakistani economy, the governor of Sindh said that he agreed that nobody can stop the wheel of the economy from moving, the dollar is going to go below 250, and such a policy is coming that the dollar will be available to everyone.

A nexus of dollar smugglers, black marketers, and banks has come to light in recent action: Malik Bustan

Governor Sindh said that investment is coming to Pakistan and is in the final stages, there are mineral deposits in Pakistan, and work has started on agriculture, IT, and minerals.

On a question, Kamran Tesuri said that the election is coming, now the real test is for the people, Saeed Ghani is a brother, he is talking like Manzoor Wasan these days.

When asked about the sit-in outside the Governor’s House, Kamran Tesori said that Jamaat-e-Islami should hold a sit-in.

It should be noted that a large-scale operation against hoarding and smuggling of dollars is going on across the country by the supervising federal and provincial governments and the US dollar has reached 291 rupees in the inter-bank exchange.