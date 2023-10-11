The suggestion is that the state should protect the civil servants on their decisions until they are found guilty in the courts.

ISLAMABAD: The government is considering providing protection to civil servants and public office holders like Conib from unnecessary harassment and to encourage their decision-making.

A highly informed government source has said that in this regard, consideration is being given to introducing some clauses in the existing laws to protect the government servants on their decisions.

The proposal is for the state to protect civil servants over their decisions until they are found guilty in a court of law, with a few banks and institutions said to have already introduced such a policy.

Leaving public servants at the mercy of anti-corruption agencies because of their decisions is one reason that discourages officials from signing files.

The main reason is that NAB has had a very controversial role in the past due to which the civilian bureaucracy and public officials shy away from taking a decision in favor of an issue.

According to sources, Army Chief General Asim Munir in his recent communication with the civilian side has encouraged them to take decisions without being harassed by the bureaucracy and assured that nothing like NAB will bother them unnecessarily.

In the apex committee meeting, the army chief told other government officials not to be shy in taking decisions.

It was explained that sometimes decisions are taken with good intentions but their consequences are not what they are but that should not be the reason for any action.

Meanwhile, the NAB under its existing management is showing restraint in launching ‘unnecessary’ inquiries and investigations against government servants.

According to a NAB official, the current management is asking the regional chapters of the bureau not to do everything that the bureau has been known for doing in the past.

Interestingly, the NAB official says based on his experience that he truly believes the bureau should be abolished in view of the damage it has done to Pakistan by terrorizing the civil bureaucracy and the business community. has been delivered to

Successive governments have been admitting that the civilian bureaucracy has stopped taking decisions because of the NAB, which has been arresting public servants, including federal secretaries, against very flimsy evidence. Actions were taken on the basis of, two members of the caretaker government including Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were also the worst victims of NAB’s actions.

Fawad and Cheema were among the most qualified civil servants and earned a lot of respect but still NAB arrested them under its former chairman Justice Javed Iqbal for political engineering.

Many more people in the bureaucracy were caught and held in prisons for months, if not years, without any solid evidence of corruption.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been talking about how NAB has been harassing and harassing the bureaucracy and the business community, but despite this, he has been using the bureau to fix his political opponents.

According to a government official, the bad army chief has reassured and encouraged civil servants but the bureaucracy will not regain its lost confidence unless the required changes are made.