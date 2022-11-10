By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze TV, speaks on the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “The government’s action against usury is commendable; Finance Minister Ishaq Dar deserves appreciation.” By having an interest-free economy, the country will develop rapidly. My struggle against usury has been going on for 25 years. In this journey, the struggle of Jamaat-e-Islami against the usury system is commendable. He further said, “I appeared in a personal capacity and submitted appeals to the Supreme Court.” We need to avoid any action against Islam. We should trust Allah. We will overcome this challenge. The country cannot afford long marches or sit-ins at this time. People are facing severe problems due to protests. Responding to the question, SK Niazi stated, “The appointment of the Army Chief should not be made an issue; the Prime Minister would be happy to write a letter to the SC for a full court bench; people trust the Supreme Court; good work should be done for the betterment of the country; a judicial commission is very important; the facts will be known; and the country’s survival and security are also important in the establishment of a judicial commission.”

Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of Provincial Assembly Nadeem Qureshi participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via Skype. He stated, “What is wrong with the biggest party in the country?” Imran Khan told us about the attack before the long march, and the people of South Punjab have always participated in every movement and will respond to the call of Tehreek Insaaf.

Nadeem Qureshi said the government will have to bear the loss of the wrong steps it takes. He further stated, “Niazi sir, you have extensive experience in the field of journalism, and you keep a close eye on the politics of Pakistan.” Responding to the question, he stated, “The government will face problems by delaying the election; without elections, the country will face more crises.” During our administration, the country’s exports increased significantly, and our government’s foreign exchange reserves increased.

Law expert Amanullah Kanrani presented his expert views in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “A full court bench would be happy to sit on an issue; the commission is supposed to investigate a problem; the commission informs the government after making a perfect finding on the matter; and the court makes decisions according to the constitution and law.” He further stated that “all stakeholders should do their part to bring the country out of crisis; all honourable judges will sit and find a solution to the problem; for the sake of the survival and safety of Pakistan, the stakeholders should sit together and solve the real issues.” Responding to the question, “All the political parties should sit down and resolve the issues at the table,” it is possible to solve the problems of Pakistan through negotiations and understanding.

The government’s effort for an interest-free economy is admirable, Mr. Niazi, and your fight against usury is a beacon for everyone. Opposition parties can also submit their recommendations to the commission.