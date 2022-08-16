ISLAMABAD: Absence of quorum disrupted Monday’s National Assembly session, which saw the federal government criticised for its “Independence Day extravaganza” in the midst of the economic crisis and the damage brought on by the floods.

In the opening session of the current assembly’s final parliamentary year, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Saira Bano of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) got into a verbal fight. While “the people of Balochistan were dying in floods,” the opposition politician took issue with the pomp and circumstance surrounding Independence Day.

By spent millions of rupees on lights and decorations, she regretted the message she had sent the Balochistan people. Ms. Bano argued that the money should have been put in the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s flood relief account. The GDA member mentioned a case in Faisalabad’s Dijkot village where a father hung himself after killing his two children for failing to pay the home rent, highlighting the economic challenges that the people were facing.

However, the speaker cut her off when she protested the usage of the phrase “zinda qoum” (vibrant nation).Do not speak in this manner. The 220 million people make up a thriving country. By referring to the Pakistani people as a “dead nation,” you are going too far.

