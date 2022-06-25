ISLAMABAD: Rana Tanvir Hussain, the federal minister for education and professional development, stated on Saturday that the current administration was making the most of all available resources to boost the economy and was making prudent choices to quickly resolve problems.

In an interview , he voiced his optimism that the present inflation crisis and other economic-related concerns will be given top consideration over the next few months.

According to him, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, is leading the administration, which is working on a number of fronts to put things right, shepherd the nation out of its economic crisis, and reduce poverty.

In response to a query, he stated that the government was making changes to institutions to improve services, and he added that the public was aware of those who put their own interests ahead of that of the country.

He claimed that the PML-N is still well-liked by the general public and that the party’s leadership would “bury” Khan’s politics in the general elections of 2023.

In response to a different question, he stated that the administration was making concerted efforts to strengthen the agriculture sector and deal with the problems faced by the nation’s farmers