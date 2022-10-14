The authorities decided to look into the situation after numerous unidentified and decomposing remains were discovered on the roof of the mortuary at Nishtar Hospital in Multan on Friday.Following the discovery of the remains and the sharing of images and videos online, the Punjab government established a six-person committee to look into the matter.

Additionally, a three-person committee has been constituted by the vice-chancellor of Nishtar Medical University to conduct an investigation into the occurrence.Additionally, a letter dated October 13, 2022, was issued to the hospital’s medical director requesting a thorough investigation report within three days.

The abandoned bodies have been noted by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Nishtar Hospital roof, who has also requested a report from the secretary of Punjab’s department of specialised healthcare and medical education.

On Twitter, the former federal minister Moonis Elahi posted an update on the situation and included the first statement from the chair of the anatomy department at Nishtar Medical University.

The HOD explained that these are the unidentified bodies that the police had given them for post-mortem examination and, “if required,” to be used for MBBS students’ educational objectives.The HOD stated unequivocally that there is “no issue of disrespect” about the dead and that after bone retrieval, the bodies are “always” buried correctly, implying that it is a standard procedure at the hospital.

Numerous bodies are allegedly decomposing in the room constructed on the roof of the Nishtar Hospital. On the other hand, reports making the rounds on social media claim that hundreds of human body parts have been found on the roof.

However, no government official has either confirmed or denied the existence of the various bodies.