Islamabad: Asif Ali Zardari, the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), declared that the government would unquestionably carry out its obligation to assist those affected by the rain and floods.

He stated that the situation was terrible as a result of the rain and flooding in a statement released by the party office here. If his health had let it, Asif Zardari claimed he would have been there to help the victims.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairman, would not abandon the populace. We have faith in the All-Powerful Allah and are confident that we can assist those caught up in this challenging situation.

He gave the directive to all PPP assembly members and ministers to remain in their respective constituencies.He argued that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would be further developed and that the impoverished flood victims should receive all available aid.

He encouraged the government to use Baitul-Mal to assist the underprivileged. He claimed that the masses were walking on the political paradise.

Asif Zardari made a vow to the flood victims that the PPP would not stop working until they were rehabilitated.Politics can wait because serving the public is what needs to be done now.