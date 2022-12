ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol was reduced by Rs 10 per litre, as per government announcement on Thursday.

The new petrol price would be Rs214.80 as of Thursday following the announcement by Ishaq Dar, the finance minister.

Additionally, High-Speed Diesel is now available for Rs227.80 per litre, a reduction of Rs7.59.

Similar price reductions of Rs. 10 per litre were made for Light Speed Diesel and Kerosene oil. The revised rates will be in effect beginning on December 16.