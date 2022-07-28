ISLAMABAD: According to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the government’s decisions today will determine how successfully it can undertake the transition to a sustainable, greener, more inclusive, and resilient future.

In order to create a national framework for the monitoring and implementation of the 2030 United Nations Plan for Sustainable Development Goals, members of the national and legislative assemblies assembled in Islamabad.

The framework was developed at the national SDGs meeting, which was hosted by the National Assembly’s Parliamentary SDGs Secretariat and Mustehkam Parlimaan, an EU project (EU).

The event’s inaugural session was attended by Mr. Ashraf, Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr. Riina Kionka, and Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning and Development.

The NA speaker asserted that localising and implementing the UN’s Agenda 2030 would make Pakistan an affluent and advanced nation.Mr. Ashraf, Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning and Development, Dr. Riina Kionka, and Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), were present at the event’s opening session.

The NA speaker claimed that Pakistan would become a wealthy and developed country if the UN’s Agenda 2030 was localised and put into practise.