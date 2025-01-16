ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council chief and member of the National Assembly Sahibzada Hamid Raza has expressed doubts about the government’s behavior and said that the government is running away from negotiations. If there is an option, form a commission where we will present the list of prisoners.

PTI leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza said during a press conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad that Rana Sanaullah and Irfan Siddiqui held a press conference in which there is no connection with the facts. It was a press conference based on frustration.

He said that we were asked to give the demands in writing. They thought that we would give the names of the prisoners, after which they could make a statement about the NRO. We have clearly asked in our demands whether you can form a judicial commission or not.

Hamid Raza said that the TORs of the judicial commission have been given, which the government thought they would not give.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza also gave the names of the 13 deceased workers and said that a judicial commission should be formed on November 26 and we will give the names there. Life has no value but the family has to face problems.

The head of the Sunni Ittehad Council said that it was said that there is no list of the injured, we also have a list of the injured, the government has the authority to form a judicial commission, they have no more authority than that.

He said that we have to provide these lists to the judicial commission and they will do it, we have the medical certificates of the injured, we tried our best to trace the missing workers and we did.

He said that Rana Sanaullah would tell in the press conference today that we have found the people who have been found, we knew that the government would run away from the talks even though we had made it clear in the first meeting that a judicial commission was our demand.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that after the first and second meetings, the meeting with the PTI founder took place in a controlled environment. We have been saying since the first day that the government has no authority. The government could not even arrange a meeting.

He said that the blood of those killed on November 26 has also been shed on the international level. The Supreme Court asked how the protesters reached the security agencies.

The opposition member of the National Assembly said that today’s press conference shows that the government is running away from negotiations. They say that the names of the prisoners have not been written down. We understand the pain and suffering of the government.

He said that we do not need an executive order from the government to release the PTI founder. Salman Akram Raja said in the meeting that the PTI founder will come out after facing the cases.