The investigation agencies have compiled a list of 814 national and international social media activists who have engaged in propaganda against political, government, and sensitive individuals as well as state organisations.

580 of the 814 accounts held by these social media activists, which also include journalists and bloggers, have been carefully examined and categorised into five groups based on their usage of social media.

These five categories are identifiable accounts (sent to the National Database and Registration Authority for antecedents), fake/unidentifiable accounts, accounts operating from other countries excluding India, and accounts operating from India.

Two of these categories have been further broken down into general anti-army and distribution analysis based on display picture/content.

In the fundamental five categories, 238 accounts were discovered to be phoney or unidentifiable, 168 accounts were discovered to be identified, 123 accounts were segregated as recognisable and forwarded to NADRA, and Investigation revealed that, aside from 18 accounts from India, 38 accounts are being run from other nations.

Similar to this, 234 accounts have been identified as being generally anti-army, and one was classified as part of a distribution analysis based on the display picture or content.

A total of 814 accounts were investigated and flagged for illegal activity. When this correspondent mailed the catalogue to the interior minister’s office to request feedback, no one responded until the report was submitted.