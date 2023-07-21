With the beginning of Muharram, the authorities have increased security measures around the nation, particularly in regions where numerous majalis and funeral processions take place. The normal procedure involves stationing more security officers around mosques, imambargahs, and huge gatherings, while the state restricts the mobility of any speakers it suspects of using the platform to stir up mobs. The custom of holding gatherings in remembrance throughout the months of Muharram and Safar dates back centuries, yet the very contemporary threat of terrorism is only a few decades old. Bombs have already been dropped on Ashura processions. Majalis and mosques have also been targeted; this is the painful fruit of our failure to put an end to the sectarian militancy that first reared its ugly head in the 1980s. It is true that there has been a decline in sectarian violence over time. However, the evil individuals responsible for stoking racial animosity are still alive and thriving, albeit keeping a low profile. In order to ensure that all citizens can freely practice their religion without the prospect of terrorist bloodshed hanging over their heads, the state cannot take any chances. A more modern issue is social media, which has developed into a major source of irrational rumors that, if not stopped in their tracks, could cause societal disaster. In the past, sectarian unrest was usually confined to a small area and was relatively simple to handle. The potential for disaster is growing since images and videos, whether real or outright fakes, may now travel quickly through social media. As a result, the government must monitor accounts intended to stir up sectarian conflict. Although censorship is wrong, attempts to incite violence and hatred on social media are impermissible and must be dealt with in accordance with the law. A more modern issue is social media, which has developed into a major source of irrational rumors that, if not stopped in their tracks, could cause societal disaster. In the past, sectarian unrest was usually confined to a small area and was relatively simple to handle. The potential for disaster is growing since images and videos, whether real or outright fakes, may now travel quickly through social media. As a result, the government must monitor accounts intended to stir up sectarian conflict. Although censorship is wrong, attempts to incite violence and hatred on social media are impermissible and must be dealt with in accordance with the law.

