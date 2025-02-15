The government has announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 5 per liter, which will be implemented from 12 midnight tonight.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the prices of various petroleum products have been reduced for a fortnight.

After the price reduction, the new prices of various petroleum products are as follows:

The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 1 to Rs 256.13 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs 4 to Rs 263.95 per liter.

Kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs 3.20, after which its new price is Rs 164.63 per liter.

The price of light diesel oil has been reduced by the most by Rs 5.25, after which its new price has been set at Rs 155.81 per liter.

The public has welcomed this reduction in prices by the government.