ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a fresh invitation to tender for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The decision comes just two days after PIA reported its first annual profit in two decades. The government is ready to sell 51 to 100 percent stake, while PIA’s old debt has been transferred to the government before privatization.

Leading global firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has been appointed as the consultant. The conditions have been relaxed due to low interest in the previous bid. The government has already announced to give all government institutions to the private sector.

According to privatization advisor Muhammad Ali, the reference price can be revised based on the new financial statements. The government wants to complete the privatization of PIA before the end of this year.

Along with this, the privatization of power distribution companies has also been declared a priority of the government.

PIA is also considering the possibility of selling the Roosevelt Hotel in New York or forming a joint venture, which is expected to generate five times more revenue.