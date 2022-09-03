On Saturday, representatives of the Pakistan Army, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed the nation on the rescue and relief operations still in progress across the nation in the wake of the devastating floods.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the former head of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), also expressed his determination to use all available resources to assist the victims.

He stated during a news conference at the National Flood Response Coordinating Council (NFRCC) in Islamabad that “our people’s confidence is Pakistan Army’s biggest asset.”

More than a third of Pakistan is under water as a result of one of the worst floods in decades.

According to the NDMA, record monsoon rains and melting, glaciers in the northern Himalayas caused floods that have killed at least 1,265 people since June 14—57 of those fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Gen. Iftikhar gave the public the assurance that the Pakistan Army, in keeping with tradition, would support the people during this trying time during a news conference on the damages and ongoing relief efforts today.

Gen. Iftikhar urged people to donate to their suffering brothers and added that the Pakistan Army has established a relief fund for those affected by the floods.

Separately, he claimed that every army general officer had contributed a month’s salary to the cause.

The DG ISPR added that the army had decided to postpone its Defence Day event at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi out of respect for the flood victims.

He continued to pay homage to the victims of the Lasbela helicopter tragedy by stating that “we are breathing freely today because of them.”

Restored are major roadways and electric feeders

The government, according to Ahsan Iqbal, has started to rebuild the roads, motorways, and electrical feeders that were destroyed by the floods.

14 key routes in Balochistan that the economy depends on for the transportation of products to and from other countries were cut off two weeks ago, he noted. 11 of those have been restored as of right now. Only 3 significant roadways are now blocked while work is being done on them.

Out of 81 grid stations that were flooded around the nation, the minister stated, 69 had been repaired. The same was true for 758 of the 881 damaged feeders, which had been repaired. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help the people in the flood-affected areas.