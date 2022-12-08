Global Trends for the Year in Search 2022 have finally been made public by Google. The aforementioned list provides a summary of the top search trends from the current year on the well-known search engine. Google has listed the top 10 searches across all categories, including individuals, movies, and news events.Several songs from Pakistan and India made the top ten in the category of the best songs. Pasoori, a Coke Studio hit by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has surpassed BTS’ Butter to become the most Googled song globally this year in the Hum to Search category.

Sethi and Xulfi, a former EP frontman and Coke Studio producer, expressed appreciation on social media.Not enough acclaim for the cosmos. Quite simply, it is impossible to “Xulfi shared when posting a screenshot of a news article. I also lack the words to adequately thank the people. Ap subka dilse shukriya, we thank you for your love, care, and kindness in making our song, Pasoori from Coke Studio, the most Googled song in the world in 2022.”

The Waqt Crooner added that the song defeated the BTS track and wrote, “It’s strange to realise that BTS is ranked second. We previewed this musical act before the current season. One of my favourite musical acts, Imagine Dragons, is also included on the list. Simply unbelievable Team, congratulations.”Global admiration for the 14th season of Coke Studio’s innovative approach to the acclaimed programme has been received.