Google has further improved its chatbot based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Now Google Bard will answer users’ questions in real-time.

Previously, Google Bard would take some time to answer a question, after which it would appear on the screen.

In contrast, ChatGPT and BingChat are used to respond in real time.

This is the reason why Google has added a real-time reply feature to its AI chatbot.

Note that Google introduced its AI chatbot in February 2023 and started giving people access to it in March.

In May, Google Bard was introduced in more than 180 countries and territories.

Similarly, Google made Bard a part of services like Gmail, Docs, and Drive in September, so users can get specific details or summaries of emails from the AI chatbot.

Google calls it Extensions and it will make it much easier to find specific details in emails or stacks of documents.