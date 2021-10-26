Google’s Pixel 6 series is shaping up to be the most exciting Pixel phone line in years, and the company’s marketing department was hard at work even before the phones were officially launched.

Now, Google has released a new Pixel 6 video on YouTube to promote the flagships (seen above). The video lists 113 reasons why people should switch to the Pixel line “when the maker of your old phone stops making phones.”

That line and another reference (seen above) are indeed nods to LG. The South Korean manufacturer exited the smartphone business earlier this year.

It’s a rather interesting tactic on Google’s part, perhaps suggesting where the company is hoping to make market-share gains. After all, LG was pretty big in the Americas but wasn’t a top-five player in the likes of Europe and Asia. So presumably Google is hoping to fill the hole LG left behind in the US and Canada.

The video isn’t a one-trick pony though, as it mentions legitimate selling points like the camera experience, feature drops, car crash detection, and battery life.