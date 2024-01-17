With the general elections on February 8, 2024, a large number of Pakistanis will look online for information about political parties, their nominees, and other relevant topics to help them in the electoral process.

For the media and the public to have easy access to this data, Google has introduced a page called ‘Google Trends Pakistan General Election’ which contains questions about the parties participating in the elections, and topics. and offers information about interests.

Google released an election search trend page in Pakistan

This page includes data on the top election topics searched for in each part of the country, such as the economy, taxes, and wages.

All the charts on the Google Trends page can be embedded on any website where they will be updated automatically.

It should be noted that this page introduced in Pakistan by Google Trends is not a survey of any kind regarding the general elections, nor does it show voting trends.

This page simply shows people’s interest and searches for specific topics locally over time. A rise in a particular question does not reflect that a political party is in any sense ‘more popular’ or ‘winning’.

Visit the Google News Initiative’s website for more information and to get the most out of the Trends page.