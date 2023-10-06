Google has introduced its 2 new smartphones Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

These new phones are powered by a Tensor G3 processor with a Titan M2 security chip.

This new processor will enable Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) features like real-time translation in both smartphones.

The Pixel 8 will have 8GB of RAM while the Pixel 8 Pro will have 12GB of RAM and both are water and dust-resistant phones.

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

There is a 3-camera setup on the back of the phone with a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide and 48-megapixel 5x zoom camera.

A 10.5-megapixel camera is provided on the front of the phone.

Along with the camera setup, there is also a skin temperature sensor which aims to detect the temperature of objects.

Google’s features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Marco Focus have also been made a part of both phones, while the Pro model also gets a new Pro Controls feature.

The Pro model has a 5050mAh battery with 30W charging speed capability.

The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display, while the back has a 50-megapixel and 12-megapixel camera setup.

A 10.5-megapixel camera is provided on the front of the phone while the device houses a 4575 mAh battery.

Google has promised to provide operating system and security updates for both phones for 7 years.

The price of Pixel 8 will start at 700 dollars (around 2 lakh Pakistani rupees) while the price of Pixel 8 Pro will start from 1000 dollars (more than 2 lakh 84 thousand Pakistani rupees).