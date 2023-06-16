CALIFORNIA: Google Maps is the most popular route-finding service in the world. The company is going to add three new features to further enhance the utility and efficiency of this service for the users.

Glanceable directions are the first feature to be introduced by Google in the future. This feature is considered to be a major change in the use of this service.

Typically, users start a journey by entering a location into the map for live updates, and along the journey, the map tells them where to turn or which route to take. After this feature, all this information can be seen as a preview. If the user deviates from a specified route, the map will suggest another route.

With this feature, updates can be seen without unlocking the phone.

Apart from this feature, Google will also introduce a feature called ‘Recents’ for the desktop. This feature will automatically group the searched locations into one place on the map. With the help of tools within it, users will be able to create custom routes to their destinations and share a selection of places with others.

The third and final feature to be introduced will be the immersive view. Google’s artificial intelligence-powered feature for iOS and Android Maps will combine images to create an all-encompassing view of the world.The Immersive View feature includes four cities (Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice) and 500 famous landmarks (Sydney Harbor Bridge or Prague Castle).