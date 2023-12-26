Google’s parent company AlphaBeat laid off 12,000 employees in January 2023.

Now, a new report suggests that another 30,000 Google employees are likely to be laid off soon due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

According to a report by The Information, Google is planning to restructure its ad sales department as artificial intelligence (AI) technology is increasingly being used for this task.

The report stated that the company has decided to eliminate various positions due to advancements in AI technology in recent months.

Google’s parent company Alphabet is set to lay off 12,000 employees

The technology company plans to digitize specific areas of the ad sales and customer service department.

The decision to lay off employees came after Google introduced AI-based ads.

Google’s restructuring of this department was announced during an internal meeting in recent days.

AI technology will scan websites for ads and automatically generate keywords, headlines, images, and more.

Keep in mind that Google has done a lot of work on AI technology in recent years and has also researched how effective AI tools can be for the company’s operations.

About a year after Google fired 12,000 employees, Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive, said that the people’s morale was affected by this difficult decision.

But he defended his decision saying that if these employees were not fired, it would have been the worst decision for the company in the long run.

He said that it was a difficult but necessary decision.