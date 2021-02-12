Google has begun testing a dark mode for Google Search on Windows 10 and macOS. The last time users reported seeing a dark theme was last month.According to reports, Google is still in the A/B testing phase.

If the test has rolled out to you and your system is set to dark mode, the background of Google’s search pages will be a very dark gray.

Google Search will greet you with a message about the new Dark theme with the option to enable it or go on as usual. There’s no word when the Dark theme will carry over to your mobile browser’s Search.

If it’s not available on your desktop yet, you always have the option to use force dark mode (if you’re using a Chromium-based browser) or use an extension like Dark Reader, which lets you apply a dark theme to any website.