US tech giant Google fires employee for supporting Palestine at Israeli tech event

A software engineer was fired from his job at an Israeli technology conference in New York simply because he protested the company’s partnership with the Israeli government, according to a foreign news agency.

A Google spokesperson told the Middle East Eye website in an interview that during the conference, when Barak Rajiv, the managing director of Google Israel, was speaking, a software engineer shouted a slogan in a loud voice, which interrupted the speech of the head. was born

The conference was sponsored by the Israeli newspaper Calculus, in which the employee loudly proclaimed, “I am a Google Cloud software engineer and I refuse to build technology that empowers genocide or racism.”

The man said ‘Project Nimbus could endanger Palestinian people, I refuse to build the technology’.

Even as the engineer was being kicked out for shouting slogans, he shouted ‘Don’t get involved in genocide, don’t work for them, liberate Palestine’.

According to the British news agency, the Israeli government launched Project Nimbus in April 2021, a $1.2 billion deal with Google and Amazon to provide cloud services for the military and government.

“I don’t think I could have continued my engineering if I hadn’t done that, I didn’t see any other option,” the man said in an interview on condition of anonymity.

In the interview, he said, ‘I see it as part of my engineering job, and I hope that if other engineers in the cloud see me doing it, they’ll feel comfortable stepping in as well.

It should be noted that according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 72,000 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023.