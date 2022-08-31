BRUSSELS: On Tuesday, Amazon (AMZN.O) and Google, a unit of Alphabet (GOOGL.O), criticised Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) modifications to cloud computing, claiming that they hinder competition and deter users from transferring to competing cloud service providers.

On Monday, the US software behemoth revealed new licencing agreements and other adjustments that will go into effect on October 1 and, according to the company, will make it simpler for cloud service providers to compete.

The transactions will not include Microsoft’s own cloud services, Amazon, Google, Alibaba (9988.HK), or any other cloud provider.The regulators then questioned market participants on the matter and the effects they have seen.Amazon was harsh in its criticisms, trailing just Microsoft and Google as the top cloud service providers.

Microsoft is now doubling down on the same detrimental practises by implementing even more restrictions in an unfair effort to limit the competition it confronts, according to one critic. Rather than listening to its consumers and restore fair software licencing in the cloud for everyone.”

A similar criticism was made by Marcus Jadotte, vice president of policy and government affairs at Google.Customers ought to be free to switch between platforms and select the technology that best suits their needs rather than Microsoft’s, according to Jadotte.