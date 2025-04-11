Islamabad:

There is good news for the salaried class in the federal budget, while the government has also promised to make electricity cheaper.

According to Express News, the Federal Finance Minister promised to provide relief to the salaried class in the budget. He said that work is underway to further reduce electricity bills by July or before. In this regard, they are in touch with the IMF.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the IMF Executive Board will approve the staff level agreement in May. A complete plan has been made to provide relief to the salaried class, which will also be shown to the IMF.

He said that all the IMF targets have been met. There was a slight delay in the completion of some, but they have also been completed. He further said that Pakistan will also receive funds in the form of the next installment of one billion dollars and climate financing.

The Finance Minister said that 98 percent of the proposals have been received from the public and private sectors for the preparation of the budget, on which the government and the private sector are working together. Before presenting the budget in the assembly, the relevant departments will be informed about which proposals will be possible to implement and the reasons for which the proposals could not be implemented will also be given.

He said that the budget will be implemented in its final form from July 1. After that, no changes will be made to it so that immediate action can be started.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that tax collection from traders has improved, but the Trader-Friendly Scheme should not be linked to tax collection. A simple tax form is being prepared that everyone can fill himself. The Tax Policy Department will now work under the Ministry of Finance.

Decision to review the federal development budget through surrender orders

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has decided to review the federal development budget through surrender orders before the budget 2025-26.

According to sources, the Ministry of Finance has demanded back development funds in excess of the revised PSDP. This decision has been taken in the context of avoiding audit objections for the financial year 2024-25.

The Ministry of Finance has informed all federal ministries and divisions to implement the decision.

It should be noted that a federal development program of Rs 1400 billion was initially approved for the current financial year, after which the ministries and divisions submitted relevant demand orders and grants based on the same, however, the PSDP for the financial year 2024-25 has been reduced to Rs 1100 billion.

According to sources, funds in excess of the revised PSDP will be surrendered or adjusted. The federal government is preparing for the budget 2025-26 in collaboration with the IMF.