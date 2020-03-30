Good news as 23 Zaireen recovered from Coronavirus: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI : Corona-affected pilgrims were quarantined in centres built in Sukkur. According to Murtaza Wahab, 23 Zaireen who had earlier tested positive of voronavirus in Sukkur have recovered and tested negative. This again shows the importance of self-isolation, if we all isolate ourselves, we can actually protect not only ourselves but our loved ones and others. Before this, he expressed that four more patients recovered from novel coronavirus in Sindh and tested negative for the disease on Monday. “This again emphasises the importance of strictly following the isolation guidelines.” He tweeted.