Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim has justified Babar Azam’s decision to step down from the captaincy of all three formats of cricket.

Speaking on the Geo News program ‘Harna Muni Hai’, Imad Wasim said that it is a good decision for Babar Azam to give up the captaincy, it will take the burden off Babar as the captaincy carries the burden and now he will focus on his performance.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said that Babar Azam is our number one player, he should be in the team like Kohli, I hope the captaincy will not fall on the head of the new captains.

Regarding the coaching staff, he said that we should not hire foreign coaches.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir said that a player like Babar does not need to be proved, he should take this challenge.

Mohammad Amir said that Shaan Masood can be a good captain, Shaan Masood’s domestic season is going well. It should be noted that on Wednesday, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, resigned from the captaincy of all three formats, after which the PCB appointed new captains.

According to sources, Babar was offered to retain the captaincy of the Test team only by the PCB, but Babar refused and resigned from the captaincy of all three formats.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Shan Masood as the captain of the Test team and Shaheen Afridi as the captain of the T20 team.