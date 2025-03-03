Gold prices recorded a big increase in global and local markets today. According to the report, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $12 to $2,869. In addition, the price of gold per tola at the local level increased by Rs1,500 to Rs3,1500. According to the report, the price of gold per ten grams increased by Rs1,286 to Rs2,58,487. Similarly, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs30 to Rs3,270 and the price of silver per ten grams increased by Rs26 to Rs2,803.