Karachi: Gold has once again become expensive, pushing prices to an all-time high in global and local markets. The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $34, taking the new global price to a record high of $2,944.

On the other hand, in the local bullion markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by Rs3,800 on Wednesday, taking the new price to Rs308,000. Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams in the country has also increased by Rs3,255 to Rs2,64,060.