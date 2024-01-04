Gold per tola in the country became cheaper by hundreds of rupees for the second day in a row.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold has decreased by 1800 rupees per tola, after which the price of gold per tola in the country has become 2 lakh 18 thousand 200 rupees.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by 1545 rupees to 1 lakh 87 thousand 71 rupees.

In the global market, the price of gold decreased by 15 dollars to 2047 dollars per ounce.

The world price of gold in Pakistan is $2067 per ounce by adding $20 premium.

It should be remembered that the price of gold per tola in the country decreased by 1300 rupees yesterday.