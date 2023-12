KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs 400.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs 400 to Rs 2 lakh 17 thousand 200.

According to the association, 10 grams of gold has also increased by Rs 343 to Rs 1 lakh 86 thousand 214.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the global exchange market is $2023 per ounce with an increase of $3.