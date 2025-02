Karachi: As the price of gold in the global market decreased, so did its price at the domestic level. As the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell by $23 to $2,930, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local bullion markets also fell by Rs2,000 to Rs3,07,000 on Friday.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams fell by Rs1,714 to Rs2,63,203. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs38 to Rs3,430 and the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs33 to Rs2,940.