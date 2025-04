The price of gold continues to rise and today the price reached a new high at the international and local levels. According to the report, gold per ounce reached a high of $3,236 with an increase of $18 in the global market.

After the increase at the global level, gold in the local market became more expensive by Rs1,800 and reached a new high of Rs3,40,600 per tola in the country. In addition, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,543 to Rs2,92,090.